PEMBROKESHIRE doesn’t seem to be a bad place to live compared to the rest of Wales, according to the latest ONS Census figures.

Latest data shows the county is above average compared to the rest of Wales for among other data streams, happiness, wellbeing and anxiety.

Census figures come out once every ten years breaking the population of the UK down into every possible number and equation you can think of.

In the latest set of figures up to 2021/22 Pembrokeshire has both a happiness and life satisfaction rating of 7.6 out of ten, that’s up on the national average of 7.4 and 7.5 for each category respectively.

Some of the happiest places to live in the country included the Vale of Glamorgan – at 7.7 out of ten for happiness – and Caerphilly – also at 7.7.

Pembrokeshire is a pretty happy place to live according to the Office for National Statistics (Image: ONS)

Data compiled by the Office of National Statistics

Interestingly this set of data also shows anxiety levels in the country with Pembrokeshire at 2.7 out of ten as of 2021/22.

That’s better than the national average of 3.1.

The east seem a little more on edge than the west. The most anxious areas in the county included Torfean, Rhondda and Gwent at 3.5 out of ten for anxiousness, while Cardiff ranks at 3.4, however one of the most anxious areas also included Ceredigion which had a rating of 3.6 out of ten for 2021/22.

Anxiety levels were recorded (Image: ONS)

Fear not though, trends are heading in the right direction.

Happiness and life satisfaction were higher in 2021/2022 compared to 2020/2021, and anxiety was heading down.

