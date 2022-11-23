An HGV driver who overloaded his vehicle by 30 per cent has been ordered to pay nearly £1,000 by a court.

Michael Otterbein of Greenhall Park, Johnston drove the Iveco (Italy) Eev vehicle on the A4076 at Dredgman Hill near Haverfordwest when it had too much cargo on board, magistrates in Llanelli were told on Monday November 21.

Otterbein was not in court and the charge of using a vehicle on a road when the maximum permitted laden weight exceeded was found proved under the Single Justice Procedure.

The court heard that he vehicle’s permitted laden weight was 75,000 kg, but its actual load was 2,360kg over.

Otterbein was fined £800 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £90 and costs of £80.

He must pay the balance of £970 by December 19.

