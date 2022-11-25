READERS who want to subscribe to our Digital News can now get a cheap deal by taking advantage of a new Black Friday special offer.

A digital subscription is the best way to read the Digital News online, as subscribers have unlimited access to news articles, with fewer ads and interruptions.

As well as unlimited access to articles and fewer ads, subscribers can also enjoy monthly savings on big brands through the Digital News reader rewards scheme, as well as puzzles that you can play online.

A subscription normally costs £4.99 per month or £52 for the year, but a new special offer has just been launched that means new subscribers can trial their first three months for £3.99 by using the code BLACKFRIDAY at the checkout.

After the trial, readers can get another 12 months at £3.99* per month, 20% cheaper than the normal £4.99.

If you choose to pay annually, you can get it for even less, as it will cost £41.60* for the year, compared to the usual £52.

Visit the subscribe page for further details.

This deal is only for new subscribers, but if you're already a subscriber, there are other ways to benefit from Black Friday.

Existing digital subscribers can enter a prize draw to win a £100 voucher to spend at Sainsbury’s; there are three to be won.

If you are over 18 and subscribed before November 18, 2022, you can enter the competition here.

*Terms and conditions apply. All subscriptions auto-renew unless cancelled. After the first 3 months, the annual digital subscription will be charged at £41.60 and the monthly digital subscription will be charged at £3.99 per month for a year with code BLACKFRIDAY. All subscriptions will renew at the standard rate thereafter. All subscriptions can be cancelled and refunded within 14 days of purchase. Please see our Terms & Conditions for full details.