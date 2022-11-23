Police have confirmed that they are investigating a dog attack at the same address where a 72-year-old woman was fatally injured by a family pet last year.

Dyfed-Powys police said that they were called to an address in Stop and Call, Goodwick, at around 5pm on Thursday, November 17, following a dog attack.

Two people were taken to hospital following the attack and four American bulldogs seized.

Local reports said that up to eight emergency vehicles were called to the address on Thursday.

A Welsh Ambulance spokesperson said that an ambulance was initially called to the incident but subsequently stood down by the police.

"We were called to an address in Stop and Call, Goodwick, at around 5pm on Thursday, November 17, following a dog attack," said a police spokesperson.

“Two people were taken to hospital, one with minor and one with serious injuries. Both have since been discharged.

“Four American bulldogs were seized and are being held at specialist kennels.”

The spokesperson continued: “We can confirm this incident took place in the same address where a 72-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries in a dog attack on August 10, 2021.

“The dog responsible for that incident was destroyed at the time.”

Dyfed-Powys Police added that the four dogs that have been seized are not dogs that are on the banned list.

Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org. Quote reference: DP-20221117-287.