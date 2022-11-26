HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, November 23.

Michael Harries (Haverfordwest)

Michael Harries of Barn Court, Haverfordwest passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14 aged 41 years. A very much loved and treasured son, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin. Michael will be greatly missed by his family, his many friends, work colleagues and neighbours who are all so very deeply saddened at his passing.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday, December 6 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium at 1pm. Dress code is casual. Family flowers only by request. Donations in memory of Michael, if desired will be in aid of FRAME, Merlins Bridge and Macmillan Nurses and can be sent to Mr & Mrs Mathias, 47 Elm Park, Crundale, Haverfordwest, SA62 4DN.

Gary Tagg (Maiden Wells)

The death occurred suddenly but peacefully at his home on Monday, November 14 of Gary Tagg of Maiden Wells, Pembroke. Gary was a very popular member of the community and had recently celebrated his 66th birthday.

The funeral will take place on Thursday, December 1 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Gary to set up a Defibfrillator in Maiden Wells may be made at https://gofund.me/a0c0505d All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Brian Harries (Narberth)

The death of Brian Harries occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Saturday, November 12, he was aged 85 and lived in Halkon Crescent, Narberth. Brian was predeceased by his brothers Desmond, Malcom, Michael (Joe) and nephew David and will be sadly missed by daughter Melanie and her husband Owain, brother Derrick, grandchildren Chantelle, Caitlin, Quinn, Bodhi and Rogan.

The funeral service takes place on Thursday, December 1 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm. The funeral cortege will leave Halkon Crescent at approximately 12.35pm travelling down to the High Street then Spring Gardens before the service at the crematorium. There will be family flowers only with donations in memory of Brian made payable to Get The Boys a Lift c/o Funeral Directors Messrs W & M J Rossiter & Sons Ltd Landsker House, 21 Station Road, Narberth, SA67 7DR or via website www.rossitersfunerals.co.uk

Gillian Margaret Marchant (Rosemarket)

The death occurred peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 19 of Gillian Margaret Marchant, aged 80 years of Rosemarket. Dearly loved wife of Bill, Gill will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her devoted family and many friends.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, November 29 at 3:15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only, donations if desired may be sent to The Paul Sartori Foundation, Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

David Woolford (Llanteg. Formerly Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at his home on Sunday, November 6 of David Woolford of Llanteg. He was 54.

The funeral was held on Thursday, November 24 with a service at Westgate Chapel, Pembroke at 12 noon followed by interment at St. Michael's Cemetery. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Iris Kerslake (Narberth. Formerly Pembroke Road)

Iris passed away peacefully at Blaenmarlais Care Home, Narberth on Monday, November 14 aged 95 years. Much loved wife to the late Robert Charles Kerslake, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, December 5 at 1pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Iris for "Pembrokeshire Blind Society" can be sent c/o the Secretary, Mrs Janet Evans, 1 Driftwood Close, Walton Road, Broad Haven, Haverfordwest SA62 3JZ. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Leslie B Rowlands (Llandewi Velfrey)

Peacefully on Tuesday, November 15, at Caldey Grange Nursing Home, Pentlepoir, Leslie of Glenfields, Llanddewi Velfrey, Narberth. Beloved husband of the late Jean, dear father of Sandra and Moira, respected father-in-law of Jonathan.

Funeral Service at St David's Church, Llanddewi Velfrey, on Friday, December 2 at 2pm. Family flowers only. Donations If so desired towards The Paul Sartori Foundation, c/o Mr Michael Colley, The Eyrie, Jason Road, Freshwater East, Pembroke. SA71 SLE Enquires to Ken Davies and Sons, Funeral Directors, Clunderwen. Tel: 01437 563319

Maralyn Pritchard (St. Davids)

Peacefully on Monday, November 14, Maralyn of St. Davids. Dearly loved mother of Theresa, Denise and Jamie, a much-loved grandmother and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends

The funeral service was held on Thursday, November 24 at 11.30am at Seion Chapel, New Street, St.Davids, followed by interment in St. Davids Cemetery. Wear a splash of green - Maralyn's favourite colour. Donations can be made to Tearfund or The Woodland Trust c/o W.G.Bernard Mathias, 62 New Street, St. Davids, SA62 6SU

David Heywood (Goodwick)

Peacefully at his home on Thursday, November 10, David of New Hill, Goodwick. Much loved husband of Myra and he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral service on Friday, December 2 at The Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard at 11.30am followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to the 'Paul Sartori Foundation c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel - 01348 873250.

Gwendoline Myfanwy Rees (Clunderwen)

Peacefully on Friday 18th November at her home, Gwen of Posty Farm, Penffordd, Clunderwen, beloved wife of the late James, dear mother of Bridget and the late Brinsley, loving grandmother of James, Rhiannon and Bleddyn and proud great-grandmother of seven great- grandchildren.

Funeral Service at Gelly Chapel, on Monday, November 28 at 12 noon. Family flowers only. Donations if so desired towards Bethesda Baptist Chapel Fund, Narberth. c/o The Treasurer Mrs Olga Adams, The Green, Redstone Road, Narberth. SA67 7ES. Enquiries to Ken Davies & Sons, Funeral Directors, Clunderwen. Tel: 01437 56319

Petra Nerys Morgan (Burton Ferry)

Petra passed away suddenly at her home in Leeds on October 6 aged 53 years. Beloved daughter of Frank and Janet, loving sister to Ceri and Steve, and a special aunty to Brwyn and Hywel. Petra was general manager of Street Lane Medical Practice, Leeds for the last 22 years and was well respected by all who worked with her. She will be sadly missed by her many friends and colleagues.

The funeral service was held on Thursday November 24 at 10.45am at Lawnswood Crematorium, Leeds, LS16 6AH. Family flowers only by request. A memorial service and burial of ashes will be held at St. Mary's Church, Burton at a later date. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Lilian Owen Gully (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Thursday, November 17 of Lilian Owen Gully, affectionately known as 'Lil' of South Terrace, Pembroke. Lil was surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Steve. Dearly loved mum to Andrea and Gareth, Jon and Sian, Rob and Claire. Cherished gran to Rhys, Geraint, Polly, Izaac, Ellie and Millie also "Artie" the dog.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, December 6 at Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg at 10:30am followed by a private interment. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu for Stroke Association c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

William John "Bill" Phillips (Manorbier)

With sadness we announce the passing of our father, William "Bill" Phillips, formerly of Norton Farm, Manorbier at the age of 86. After an adventurous life in the armoured division of the Lifeguards, trooping his regiment's colours to the late Queen, he settled into the life of an engineer and then a farmer and latterly, in his retirement, making his home in both Brittany, France and Cornwall. This strong gentle man will hold a place in the hearts of many who knew him.

We would invite anyone who wants to join us for his funeral to attend St. Florence Church on Friday, December 2 at 11.30am. We would request family flowers only please with donations to St. Florence Church or Age UK. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

George Croll (St. Davids)

Passed away on Monday, November 14 after being taken ill unexpectedly at home supported by his wife Pat. Much loved by his family, friends and community. George will be missed and fondly remembered. He was a true friend to all who knew him.

As was his wish, there will be no service. However his family and friends held a celebration of George's life on Friday, November 25 at 3.30pm in the Farmers Arms, St.Davids. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Injured Jockeys Fund at www.injuredjockeys.co.uk

Susan Beasley (Pembroke Dock)

The sudden and unexpected death occurred peacefully at her home recently of Susan Beasley of Hawkestone Road, Pembroke Dock. She was 52 and will be greatly missed by all her family, work colleagues and all those that knew her.

The funeral will take place on Friday, December 9 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Marcia Whitehead

Loved wife of Phillip passed away in Tewkesbury on Friday, November 11 after an illness bravely born.

Funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 29 at 1.30 at Tewkesbury Abbey. No flowers please, any donations to Pied Piper, Gloucester Royal Hospital.

Scott King (Freystrop)

Peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Sunday, October 30, Scott King of Freystrop aged 53 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, December 1, 1:45pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to Adam's Bucketful of Hope or ITU Withybush Hospital may be sent c/o Mr Trevor Thomas, 1 Poplar Meadow, Targate Road, Freystrop, Haverfordwest, SA62 4FB. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Enid Williams (Penpwll)

Yn dawel yn ei chartref ddydd Sadwrn, Tachwedd 19, Enid Elizabeth Williams, Penllainwen, Efailwen (gynt Penpwll, Clunderwen) yn 85 mlwydd oed. Priod annwyl y diweddar Gerwyn, mam ffyddlon a chariadus Rhian.

Gwasanaeth angladdol hollol breifat. Blodau'r teulu yn unig, rhoddion, os dymunir, i 'Sefydliad Paul Sartori' trwy law Mrs Lowri Evans, Trefnyddion Angladdau Colin Phillips a'i Ferched, 4 Stryd Morgan, Aberteifi, Ffon: 01239 621192.

Peacefully at her home on Saturday, November 19, Enid Elizabeth Williams, Penllainwen, Efailwen (formerly of Penpwll, Clunderwen) aged 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Gerwyn, much loved and devoted mother of Rhian.

Strictly private funeral service. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to the 'Paul Sartori Foundation' c/o Mrs Lowri Evans of Colin Phillips and Daughters Funeral Directors, 4 Morgan Street, Cardigan. Tel: 01239 621192.

Margaret Brake (Castlemartin)

Margaret Brake of Castlemartin passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Sunday, October 30 aged 87 years. She will be sadly missed by her son Gwynn and very many family and friends.

A service of celebration and thanksgiving will take place at Parc Gwyn on Friday, December 2 at 2.30pm where friends please meet. Margaret was a happy, bubbly and bright personality and it would be appreciated if people wore bright colours to the service. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu for The Cat's Protection League may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Peter Phillips (Milford Haven)

The death occurred suddenly but peacefully at his home on Monday, November 14 of Peter Phillips, aged 71 years of Upper Thornton, Milford Haven. Dearly loved husband of Theresa, Peter will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his devoted family and many friends.

The funeral service will take place on Monday, December 5 at 12.15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only, donations if desired may be sent to The British Heart Foundation, Compton House, 2300 The Crescent, Birmingham Business Park, Birmingham, B37 7YE. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180