Police have issued an update on the elderly man who was seriously injured when he was attacked by an out-of-control cow in Whitland last Saturday, November 19.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said today, Wednesday November 23, that the injured man remains a patient in hospital.

The local pensioner was airlifted by the Wales Air Ambulance from the scene of the incident in North Road, Whitland to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

The drama in the town began at 10.15am when the cow escaped from the mart ground.

Near the Co-op in North Road, it attacked and trampled the man, causing him serious injuries.

Following the attack, the cow went onto the nearby rail track, with trains having to be stopped.

It then made its way to a field where it was 'humanely dispatched'.

Police added that both they and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.