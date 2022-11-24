AN 11-YEAR-old member of the National Children’s Orchestra of Great Britain has swapped her violin bow for a pair of boxing gloves.

Cardigan ABC’s Claire Lloyd battled her way to a narrow points decision in her debut bout against Naomi Moore (Rainworth ABC) at Mansfield.

And just a few days later, the Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron schoolgirl – who has to stand on a chair in order to tune her Camac Athena Concert Grand harp – was performing a repertoire in the Great Glasshouse of the National Botanic Gardens.

Claire, who was taught how to play the harp by her mother from the age of seven, is now taught by renowned local harpist Meinir Heulyn.

And Cardigan ABC head coach Guy Croft confirmed she is a girl of many talents.

Speaking of her debut ring appearance, he said: “It was a well-matched bout with a tremendous work rate coming from both girls – nice, clean busy boxing giving the referee very little to do.

“Claire worked just that bit harder and landed some of the cleaner shots to win the fight by split decision.”