A Repair Cafe has recently been launched in St Dogmaels, to join other established venues in the area.

Visitors are invited to bring along broken items from home, including toasters, lamps, clothes, bikes, toys or blades that need sharpening etc.

Most items can usually be repaired by volunteer specialists. Any electrical item is tested before it leaves.

Repair Cafe Wales spokesperson Hilary Edwards said: “By promoting repairs, we help reduce waste going to landfill.

“Every year, we throw away huge amounts, even items which have very little wrong with them, which could easily be used again after a simple repair.

“Many people don’t feel confident to repair things themselves and use up valuable resources by buying new items.

“As well as being better for the environment, our Repair Cafés aim to save people money, share precious repair skills that are being lost, and bring the local community together at a low-key, enjoyable event.”

“All repairs are conducted for free, although people can make a donation if they wish.

Jane Mansfield, who runs the newly-opened Repair Cafe in Newcastle Emlyn, said: “For me, it is about promoting the ‘make do and mend’ culture as well as meeting people and helping to grow strong links within our community.

“Repairers looked at everything from bikes, leather bags, electrical items, sewing repairs to sharpening of knives and shears at our first event in September.

“There was a real happy buzz of activity throughout the session with most people lingering for a drink and a chat."

The next Repair Cafe in St Dogmaels is in the Memorial Hall on Saturday, December 3 (10am-1pm).