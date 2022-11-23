CARDIGAN ABC’s Mikey O’Sullivan scored two fine victories as Wales boxers produced a fine showing against Northern Ireland in Belfast at the weekend.

Competing at 57kg, the Fishguard 16-year-old threw an array of right hands and left hooks to take his first bout on a unanimous decision.

On the second day O’Sullivan picked his shots more as his opponent stayed in front of him, landing hard right hands and left hooks to head and body causing the Irish boy to hold repeatedly en route to another unanimous points victory.

Meanwhile, Cardigan’s Kurtis Brook answered a late call to take on Taran Galbraith of Llanelli’s Stallion ABC at the town’s Diplomat Hotel and came desperately close to winning on points following a hard-fought encounter.

The Cardigan boy took an early lead through a series of sharp jabs before the referee gave Galbraith a standing eight count after he was caught by a big right hand towards the end of the second round.

Unfortunately for Brook, the bell sounded before he was able to capitalise and although the third round began in lively fashion it quickly became apparent that the earlier fast pace had told and that both boxers were exhausted.

Brook was shipping some heavy shots towards the end before taking a standing eight count just ahead of the final bell which seemingly lost him the verdict on a split decision.