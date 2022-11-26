Santa and his elves will be making a stop-off at Templeton Community Hall on Friday December 2.
The popular gentleman and his helpers will be on their annual tour of the area, thanks to Narberth and Whitland Round Table.
And as part of their Warm Places provision, Templeton Community Hall is hosting a special visit by the festive entourage.
Santa is delighted this year to be calling into the hall for a warming coffee and mince pie, and will be delighted to meet local children as well. He may even come bearing gifts!
The hall will be open to all for this special event between 6pm and 8pm, with teas, coffees, squash, mince pies and sausage rolls provided free of charge.
Santa is expected to arrive on his sleigh around 7pm, so watch out for him!
