A 59-year-old Haverfordwest man is to appear before town magistrates to face two charges of intentionally touching a woman in a sexual manner without her consent.
Christopher Harris of Narberth Road, Haverfordwest is accused of sexually assaulting the woman at an undisclosed property in Haverfordwest on November 27, 2020. The Crown Prosecution has confirmed that the woman was aged 16 or over.
No plea has yet been entered by Christopher Harris.
The matter will be heard by Haverfordwest magistrates next Tuesday, November 29.
