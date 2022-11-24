Warning this article contains distressing images

A CAT has suffered horrific injuries, with shocking photos showing skin torn off her legs and flies laying eggs in her wounds.

Sage, the one-year-old black domestic cat, had to have a leg amputated after suffering what was described as mysterious injuries.

Shocking photos show Sage’s legs covered in sores.

She also went through the agony of flies laying their eggs in her wounds.

Sage was rushed to Fenton Vets Haverfordwest where the full extent of her injuries were discovered. Her leg had to be amputated.

Now Sage is at Greenacres, with volunteer Charlotte saying the charity will look to rehome her once she has fully recovered.

“It could be a couple of weeks yet,” said Charlotte.

“Her leg was broken and she suffered horrific injuries to her front leg. We’re not sure what one of the front legs has, but the skin is missing. Sage could have been hit by a car.”

Sage had injuries including the horrendous fly strike where flies lay eggs in the wound and the eggs hatch and eat the flesh (Image: Greenacres)

Sage was rescued and taken to Greenacres where she had horrific injuries to her skin (Image: Greenacres)

Greenacres paid a huge thank you to Tenby Vets and Fenton Vets Haverfordwest for all their support in helping Sage recover.

Greenacres Animal Rescue is a charity and always looking for donations. Go to Greenacres Facebook page if you wish to donate to Sage’s recovery.