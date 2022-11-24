A Milford Haven woman has been handed a five month custodial sentence after threatening to burn down her 77-year-old mother’s home.

Haverfordwest magistrates heard how Karen Harper, 55, ‘freaked out and lost it completely’ after visiting her mother at her home in Jury Lane, Haverfordwest eight days after being released from prison for a previous conviction.

“Things were not going well between them and on November 10, just eight days following her release from a term of imprisonment, she committed the next stage of offences,” said Crown Prosecutor Nia James.

Harper, of the Mount Estate, Milford Haven, first arrived at her mother’s home on November 9 and tensions quickly began to mount.

“There were a great deal of issues going on that day and then on November 10, the defendant freaked out completely,” continued Ms James.

“She began threatening to hit her mother over the head with a crutch and then threw a trainer at the 77-year-old which hit her on the head, but didn’t cause an injury.”

At this point Harper’s mother, Ann Mary Doyle, began fearing for her safety and called her other daughter for help. When the daughter arrived, Harper began threatening to burn her mother’s property.

A statement was read to the court from Anne Mary Doyle.

“[Karen] hadn’t slept because her mind is always doing something,” she said.

“I want her to get the correct help and support because I’m worried about her in case she kills herself.”

Harper pleaded guilty to a charge of threatening to burn her mother’s property and of assaulting her mother by beating.

She admitted two further charges of stealing a pint glass from the Imperial Hall, Milford Haven and of causing criminal damage to an artificial floral display after gate-crashing a wedding reception on August 13.

“Guests saw the defendant pick up somebody’s pint glass inside the Imperial Hall, but when she was told it wasn’t her drink she began shouting and swearing,” continued Ms James.

“She then went outside, carrying some artificial flowers, and walked up the street ripping them up.”

A short while later she returned to the Imperial Hall as the wedding guests were being photographed outside. Once again she removed some artificial flowers and carried them up Hamilton Terrace.

“She was stumbling in the middle of the road and when she reached the bus stop, she was heard shouting that she needed the police as she had ‘a screw loose’,” said Nia James.

Harper was represented in court by Tom Lloyd.

“This is someone in her mid 50’s who has gone completely off the rails but isn’t getting the help that she needs,” he said.

“What does the mental health service in the prison say? They say that there is nothing wrong with her.

“But obviously something has gone wrong as, up until recently, she hadn’t committed an offence in 20 years.

“She’s in a very difficult situation and I’m disappointed that immediate custody is the only option.”

Karen Harper was sentenced for 20 weeks in custody. She was also ordered to pay £28.99 compesation to the Imperial Hall, £85 costs and a £154 court surcharge.