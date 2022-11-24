- National Grid are reporting powercuts in Fishguard, St Davids and Haverfordwest
- Pembrokeshire County Council giving updates
- Powercuts in Newgale area, Fishguard and Pendine
- School in Fishguard loses power and communications but reports are of no injuries
