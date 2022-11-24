CEFIN Campbell, Plaid Cymru MS for Mid & West Wales, has urged the Welsh Government to improve their pay offer to nurses in Pembrokeshire amidst growing threat of strike action.

Mr Campbell’s calls came as Plaid Cymru tabled a debate in the Senedd calling on the Welsh Government to use ‘every devolved lever’ to make an improved pay offer to nurses across Wales.

Earlier this month, nurses in almost all of Wales’ NHS organisations, including the Hywel Dda University Health Board, voted to strike over pay.

Nurses voted to strike after the Welsh Government offered them pay awards between 4 per cent and 5.5 per cent, well below the rate of inflation and the same as that by the UK Government in England.

Speaking ahead of yesterday’s debate, Mr Campbell, said: “For many of our hard-working nurses, the clapping on our doorsteps during the pandemic has become a distant echo as despair and disillusionment increases with falling morale and staff absences.

“No-one wants industrial action, however the fact the ballot took place in the first place indicates the strength of feeling and frustration currently in place within the workforce.

“We’re facing a crisis in our NHS workforce in Pembrokeshire and across west Wales – and Plaid Cymru is urging the Welsh Government to step-up and use every devolved lever at its disposal to come up with a better pay offer for our invaluable nursing staff.”