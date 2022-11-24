COMMUNITY champions from across organisations working in Pembrokeshire have exceeded their original £500 target and raised £1,200 for BBC Children in Need.

Hosted by Celtic Timber, and the brainchild of their Head of Marketing, Jon Howcroft, local community leads were placed in wooden barrels and had over 400 litres of gunge poured over, and thrown at them to raise funds for charities supporting young people across our county.

“I am always looking for ways that we can give back to our community and national charities,” said Jon.

“Having dunked in an oak barrel ice bath in the summer to raise money for The DPJ Foundation, we wanted to raise the stakes and what better way than getting gunged for Children in Need?"

The two other gunge leads who would readily participate were Martin Jones, Community Engagement Management Lead for Ogi, and Iwan Thomas, whose various roles in the county include Chair of the Board at Pembrokeshire College, and CEO of PLANED.

“I should say I thought I was signing up for a bake sale for Children in Need, and all of this gunging in a barrel was under false pretences” said Martin.

“However, I agreed straightaway, as how often do you get to do something as crazy as this for a brilliant cause?”

Iwan said: “When Jon asked, I could not say no.

“A bit of cold discomfort for the few of us, to hopefully raise funds to assist and support the many young people who need the support of those charities was a clear driver for all of us, especially as sadly, Pembrokeshire has one of the highest child poverty rates in Wales.”

The event itself was livestreamed from Pure West Radio whose presenter Tom Dyer broadcast live from Celtic Timber as yet more gunge was poured over the participants.

Since the online gunging, funds have continued to pour in, and have been further enhanced by the donation from Wales and Scarlets player, Gareth Davies, who donated a squad signed Scarlets shirt for auction.