Milford Haven could soon be the catalyst for an economic tidal-wave after plans to build an Olympic-sized swimming pool were unveiled to a packed town hall earlier this week.

Developers are confident that the financial benefits of the proposed eight-lane, 50-metre pool at The Rath would be enjoyed throughout the whole of Pembrokeshire, as it would become the UK’s sole Olympic cold-water pool, attracting competitive swimmers from all over the world.

Only one similar pool currently operates in Europe, and this is located in Gdansk, Poland.

“Our plan is to put Milford Haven on the map,” commented Michael Allen, chairman of the Pembrokeshire Lido Park.

“The aim is to host a week-long racing event every January when international teams will come to compete in Milford. And the economic benefits the county will receive from this would be considerable.

“You only have to consider how much revenue the Ironman event generates in Tenby every year, which is estimated at around £22m, to realise just how much potential we have here in Milford Haven.”

Mr Allen went on to say that cold water swimming is one of the most rapidly-growing sports to emerge in the past five years.

The former Milford Haven lido which opened in 1939 (Image: Western Telegraph)

“It’s seen a tremendous increase in popularity and is now expected to become a winter Olympic event,” he said.

“And if the Pembrokeshire Lido Park goes ahead, this would be the first facility of its kind in the UK.”

The Pembrokeshire Lido Park plans to run hand-in-hand with the town's bowling club and tennis club.

Four new tennis courts will be constructed on site while the existing tennis courts will be replaced by an all-weather surface for Milford Athletics and other sporting organisations and individuals in the area.

The Pembrokeshire Lido Park’s community benefit scheme is expected to run from January to March with the aim of raising £500,000 to kickstart the three-year construction project. The total cost is estimated to be in the region of £6m.

The scheme has been embraced by a wide cross-section of the community including Milford Haven Port Authority and Cris Tomos, community assets co-ordinator for PLANED.

“It was fantastic to see such a large turnout at Tuesday’s meeting and even more encouraging to see the overwhelming majority of people in favour of the development,” he said.

“I have no doubt this will be another important community project, not only for Milford, for the county of Pembrokeshire as a whole.”

This view was endorsed by county councillors Vivien and Mike Stoddart.

“There is a great emotional attachment to what was in its time a unique leisure facility,” commented Vivien Stoddart.

“Generations have enjoyed spending time there and have some very happy memories, including our own three children.

“With cold water swimming gaining in popularity, we wish the visionary campaign every success.”

Neyland Town Councillors have also pledged to give it their full backing.