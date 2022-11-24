Three years ago this month, my husband was rushed into hospital for major heart surgery to renew an aeortic valve for the second time in his 53 years.

On November 28, which happened to be our wedding anniversary, he underwent five hours of intense surgery under Pankaj Kumar, a consultant cardio-thoracic surgeon at Morriston Hospital.

The surgery was intense and the recovery process was slow, painful and exceptionally uncertain for myself and our two young children, who were aged just nine and seven at the time.

But the way in which the entire cardiac team dealt with Joe throughout his illness was exemplary.

This is why the work which the British Heart Foundation carries out on a ceaseless basis is such a vital link in the lives of so many people.

And no one knows this more than Milford Haven couple Jeffrey and Sian Evans.

Over the past 11 years Jeffrey and Sian have raised over £10,000 for the BHF after Jeffrey was diagnosed with heart failure and consequently had to have a pacemaker fitted.

In 2011 he and Sian launched the Bluestone Car Run where they’re annually joined by hundreds of vehicles which take part in a 55-mile drive through Pembrokeshire.

This year the incredible couple have been nominated for a BHF Heart Hero Award which takes place at a glittering London ceremony on December 1. It will be hosted by Vernon Kay who will be joined by celebrity judges including footballing legend David Ginola and Olympic gymnasts Becky and Ellie Downie.

“What Jeffrey and Sian have done for BHF over the last 11 years has been fantastic,” commented BHF fundraising manager of West Wales, Jayne Lewis.

“They're both so well liked and so well known in the area, and because people know about Jeff’s heart condition, they want to do as much as they can to support them.

“Last year’s Bluestone Car Run saw more participants than ever and it really was a wonderful event.”

As well as honouring fundraisers like Jeffrey and Sian, the charity will honour incredible young heart heroes who’ve shown remarkable bravery to help others whilst coping with the devastating impact of heart disease, as well as CPR lifesavers, corporate partners, research champions and healthcare heroes working in the NHS.

The Heart Heroes Awards will be live-streamed at 8pm on Thursday 1st December. Register to watch the celebration online at:https://www.bhf.org.uk/heartheroes