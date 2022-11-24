A TOP comedian will be coming to Pembrokeshire in January.

Daliso Chaponda will be performing his new show Daliso Chaponda: Apocalypse Not Now at the Torch Theatre on January 21.

He was a finalist on Britain’s Got Talent in 2017 and has been creating and hosting his BBC Radio 4 show Citizen of Nowhere for two series.

He has also appeared on The Royal Variety Performance in 2020 and has appeared on QI, The Apprentice: You’re Fired and Britain’s Got Talent Champtions.

During covid, he performed online to millions of viewers and his comedy videos have more than 200 million views. His Citizen of Nowhere show was also nominated for a Rose d’Or.

Daliso Chaponda has performed at comedy festivals in Edinburgh, Melbourne, Singapore and Cape Town and has toured the UK twice.

His new show will be full of sharp one-liners and well-crafted gags, showcasing his satirical comedy.

Daliso Chaponda: Apocalypse Not Now will be at the Torch Theatre on Saturday, January 21. It is suitable for those aged 14 and over and will start at 8pm. Tickets are £15 and available from the Torch Theatre box office on 01646 695267 or www.torchtheatre.co.uk