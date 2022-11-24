The Milford Haven Waterway will now be able to welcome larger, faster device-testing facilities as it strives to help establish Wales as a world-leading marine energy hub, thanks to a new upgrade in its marine license conditions.

The announcement was made today (Thursday) by META – Wales’ National Marine Test Area – who heralds the upgrade as a means of meeting the needs of the fast-evolving industry.

“We’ve expanded the consented parameters for the META scale tidal stream and wave energy sites to facilitate the needs of technology developers who would like to test at META and it’s our aim to keep developing the test site in line with industry requirements,” commented Saul Young, META’s operations manager.

“META is now be able to accommodate more tidal turbines and larger mooring spreads, after successfully upgrading its Marine License, and as the project moves into a new tranche of funding from Swansea Bay City Deal, part of the Pembroke Dock Marine Project, one of the key objectives is broadening testing capabilities for the open water sites to meet the needs of the evolving industry and wider blue economy.”

Working with a local team from leading environmental consultancy, Marine Space, to secure the license, META clients will now be able to test component parts at greater speeds and tidal device configurations with three turbine rotors. And according to META, this is a design pathway which many developers are currently following.

Improvements to the facility have also been granted above the water to allow larger surface infrastructure to support device testing.