CUTTING speed limits to 20mph in built-up areas does not significantly improve safety, a new report suggests.

The findings, published online in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health, analysed data from before and after the 20mph limit was introduced on 76 roads in the centre of Belfast in 2016.

Comparisons with streets in the surrounding area and elsewhere in Northern Ireland that retained their 30 or 40mph mph limit showed there were "no statistically significant differences" in terms of the number of crashes, casualty rates or average traffic speed.

However researchers found roads with a 20mph limit did experience a reduction in traffic.

The findings come as the Welsh Government prepares to roll-out 20mph limits across all "restricted roads" in the country.

Restricted roads include those with street lights and are usually located in residential and built up areas with high pedestrian activity.

The Welsh Government has pointed to another recent study - which was conducted by the Transport Research Institute (TRI) at Edinburgh Napier University, in conjunction with Public Health Wales.

That states a 20mph limit will result in fewer deaths and injuries on the road. The report found the new 20mph default speed limit is estimated to save more than 100 lives over a decade and 14,000 casualties in total could be avoided.

And authors of the Belfast-based report noted that their research was smaller in scale in comparison to some other studies on the same topic.

The report recommended that 20mph limits could be combined with other measures such as driver training, CCTV and police communications in order to "facilitate an ambitious culture change, that shifts populations away from the car-dominant paradigm".

The report added that speed limits are not simply for "road-safety intervention" but can be a "part of the fundamental reset of the way we choose our life priorities - people before cars."

Back in July, Senedd members voted in favour of legislation to change the National Default Speed Limit in Wales from 30mph to 20mph.

The law affects most residential roads and other busy streets and is said to come into force from September 17, 2023.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “The findings of this study reinforce our approach that to reap the real benefits of 20mph the changes need to happen at scale and be part of a bigger cultural change to the way we travel and see our local communities.

"We have already seen noticeable reductions in speed across our eight pilot areas.”