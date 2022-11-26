THE winners of a road safety awareness competition have been revealed.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s road safety department set Pembrokeshire College’s level 3 creative media students the task of creating a 30-second video to raise awareness of the fatal five causes of road traffic collisions.

The students had to create a short film showing the impact of not wearing a seatbelt, speeding, distracted driving, using a phone while driving and drink/drug driving.

Lexia Wilson-Pope won the challenge with her Once Upon a Time video, netting her a £100 prize. She said: “I am delighted and surprised to be chosen as the winning entry, the animation was really fun to make.”

Runners up, Penda MicKish and Dylan Gibbs, received Amazon vouchers.

Sally Jones, road safety officer at Pembrokeshire County Council, said: “It is important to continually raise awareness of the five main causes of road collisions on Welsh roads.

"We are very grateful to Pembrokeshire College creative media students, who have taken on the challenge of creating short films for social media use, to help raise awareness of drink and/or drug driving, speeding, driving whilst using a mobile phone, careless driving and not wearing a seatbelt.”

Course tutor Denys Bassett-Jones said: “I was delighted to see the learners work being recognised in this way.

"The creative media production course prides itself in offering the students the chance to participate in live brief projects and competitions whenever possible and the standard of work produced by all students involved was extremely high. They never cease to amaze me with their creative ideas”.