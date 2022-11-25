A WOMAN has pleaded guilty to attempting to supply drugs in what police described as a large drug operation that began in Dorset and Watford and culminated in Fishguard.

Leone James pleaded guilty to the charge at Swansea Crown Court on Thursday, November 24.

James, of Precelly Crescent, Goodwick, has been held in custody for 12 months over charges relating to a drug bust in Fishguard, known as Operation Rookley, which took place in March.

James pleaded guilty to her charge of attempting to supply drugs.

She was present in front of Her Honour Judge Catherine Richards along with three other defendants in the case.

Terrance Harrison, of Kings Road, Swanage, Shaun Lucas, also of Precelly Crescent, Goodwick, and Leigh Smith, of the Vernwood area of Dorset, have all pleaded guilty to charges relating to conspiracy to supply drugs.

Defence barrister Mr James Caldwell explained how his client, Smith, admitted to being a drug courier carrying up to 5kgs of cannabis and almost 250grammes of cocaine for the drug operation in May and December last year.

Harrison, Lucas and Smith were remanded in custody, and will be sentenced on December 2.

James was released on bail, but Judge Richards warned her, ‘you must not assume you will not receive a sentence that will return you to custody’.

Smith will be sentenced on December 16 after a pre-sentence report is made.

Leone James finally pleaded guilty to supplying drugs in Goodwick (Image: Western Telegraph)

A large and complex drug operation

Police made arrests on March 14, after a protracted investigation, named Operation Rookley, into the supply of Class A drugs involving organised crimes groups.

Drugs were alleged to have gone from Dorset and Watford to Goodwick via a series of couriers.

At the time, when the case was first heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates, prosecuting solicitor Sian Vaughan explained how a large amount of cash had been recovered to the extent of £50,000.

All three defendants were represented by their own solicitors.

During solicitor Mr Stuart John’s mitigation on behalf of James, who was applying for bail, he revealed that a 250-page document had be handed over by the police about the operation.

This case has been described as a ‘big conspiracy’, with a lot of people to come before the court, and that it could become a multi-handled trial.

At the time a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said, “Police can confirm that six people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A and B controlled drugs and money laundering offences by the force Serious and Organised Crime team,”

Detective Inspector Richard Lewis added: “This was a significant operation as part of our commitment to eliminate the risk caused by illegal substances in our communities.”