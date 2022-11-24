A regional strategy for dementia care in west Wales is being developed to improve support for patients and their families.

Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Hywel Dda health board have been working on the strategy that has been endorse by the Regional Partnership Board and is due for cabinet discussion in the near future.

Members of Pembrokeshire County Council’s policy and pre-decision committee discussed the strategy at its meeting this week and backed a recommendation that the West Wales Dementia Strategy be endorsed, with delivery to be overseen by the West Wales Care Partnership[‘s dementia steering group.

Twenty standards have been “co-designed over the past two years” a report to the committee on November 22 notes, and has been informed by more than 1,800 people including those living with dementia and voluntary sector organisations.

Key components of the “high level strategy” are the implementation of a dementia wellbeing pathway, service model in line with best practice, joint commissioning for integrated care and increased support where needed.

The key areas of focus including strategies to achieve early diagnosis, implementing care pathways, supporting carers to look after family members and improving end of life care.

It builds on existing provision and aligns with Welsh Government legislation to work on “integrating and transforming health, care and support in the region.”, the report adds.

Alzheimer’s Society UK estimates that dementia affects one in six people over 80 and in west Wales records show one in ten people over 85 have dementia, with potentially nearly 2,500 undiagnosed patients across Hywel Dda.