Plans for a new drive-through McDonald’s at Milford Haven have been thrown out by planning officials before they even reached the planning committee.

The restaurant was being planned for the site previously occupied by the Paul Sartori furniture store on the Havens Head Retail Park.

But a survey carried out by the developer has confirmed the potential presence of asbestos in the ground nearby.

Because the current planning application involves the soft landscaping of the area around the proposed drive-thru, officers had little option but to refuse.

“The information submitted is insufficient to mitigate the potential risk posed by the presence of asbestos,” confirms their report.

An appropriate strategy and verification plan must now be put in place to deal with the presence of potential asbestos for the soft landscaping areas.

County Hall officers also want details of how the developer would deal with any potential asbestos which may be found during excavation works.

The applicants can now resubmit their application to address the concerns expressed in the refusal.

In June, Milford Haven Town Council had put forward the recommendation to County Hall that a new McDonald’s store be opened in the town.

The planning application from McDonald’s focused on the demolition of the former Paul Sartori Home Furnishings building at Havens Head Retail Park.

Had application been approved by Pembrokeshire County Council, the McDonald’s in Milford Haven would have been a 24-hour store with a fitted drive-through.

All town councillors at the planning meeting in mid-June supported the recommendation, with it being unanimously agreed upon.

This came after a letter was read out at the meeting from Mr R Pugh, account director at Built Environment Communications Group, on behalf of McDonald’s.

It read: “Job creation is particularly important in the post-Covid-19 climate, with significant challenges for young people entering the job market.

“McDonald’s will result in the creation of between 100-120 full- and part-time jobs, with a clear career path to management for employees who seek this opportunity."