‘They reacted fantastically and I could not be more proud of them’, that was the words said by the headteacher of a school plunged into chaos after a lightning strike knocked out all its communication systems.

Pembrokeshire has been hit by brutal weather conditions in the last few days with torrential downpours followed by rumblings of thunder and flashes of lightning.

That lightning came just a little too close for Ysgol Bro Gwaun in Fishguard which lost power this morning, November 24, at 10am.

Pembrokeshire County Council - the authority the school comes under - were forced to release a statement updating parents and the public as the school lost all forms of communication.

In a Facebook post sent out at 11am PCC said: “The school currently has no means of communication, but all learners and staff are safe and well, and will continue with the school day.”

The school eventually got power back at midday but not after a morning which headteacher Mr Paul Edwards described as frightening.

However, despite this pupils endured and Mr Edwards went on to thank both the children and staff for the way they responded to the situation.

The school had no electricity, or heating, but pupils carried on learning with minimal disruption to classes.

Mr Edwards told the Western Telegraph: “The lightning came out of the blue. We knew it was close because of the sound.

“It was quite frightening at the time but the school pupils and staff were superb. They were calm and sensitive. We could not have asked for anything better in terms of a reaction.”

All day the weather has been playing havoc with power distribution across the county, with many places suffering blackouts.

National Grid first tweeted issues in Pembrokeshire at around 10am saying power cuts were occurring in Haverfordwest and Fishguard.

There was also flood warnings issued by PCC.

The county council released a list of areas that were impacted by the torrential rain we have recently suffered.

Areas affected and roads closed included at; Tavernspite, Tenby, Fishguard and Eglwyswrw.

The full list can be seen, here.

