When it comes to afternoon tea, award-winning chef Simon Crockford is the last person you would think of to prepare the dainty, sweet morsels associated with the three o'clock chink of china.

This, after all, is the man who cooked for Barack Obama at the 2014 NATO Summit, for Tiger Woods at the 20120 Ryder Cup and who scooped the Wales National Chef of the Year accolade in 2017. Forget your Victoria sandwich and your scones with jam and cream, because Simon Crockford has far more prestigious things to do with his pans.

But this is where we’re wrong.

Fast forward to his current role as head chef at the Tŷ Milford Waterfront, and Tenby-born Simon is bringing afternoon tea swiftly into the 21st century.

By using his profound understanding of the way in which unexpected ingredients can marry together, he has launched a selection of original and highly inspired teatime treats for the most discerning foodie all inspired by what he describes as ‘the drifting seaweed and sparkling tides of my Pembrokeshire childhood’.

Some of Crockford's teatime delicacies (Image: Ty Milford Waterfront)

These include Pembrokeshire potato and laverbread tartlets, those delectable fresh crab and dulse cream cheese finger sandwiches and a dazzling Caribbean seaweed rum crumble tart sourced from Pembrokeshire’s very own Barti Rum.

Alongside these stunning culinary creations you will find classics such as freshly baked scones and a range of handmade pastries.

Some of Simon's delicious treats (Image: Ty Milford Waterfront)

Simon’s training began in Pembrokeshire College, Haverfordwest and whilst there, he began helping out at a range of restaurants in his hometown.

He then moved on to five-star hotels in Cardiff and Newport before joining the Celtic Manor where he helped devise several dining concepts for the expanding Celtic Collection.

But in his own words, he’s never felt more passionately about a project than masterminding the Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront restaurant since it opened earlier this year.

Afternoon Tŷ by the Sea, is served in the 'Dulce' brasserie restaurant from Monday to Saturday and is priced at £25 per person. For more information and reservations, visit the website.