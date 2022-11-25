Santa's grand entrance into Tenby tomorrow, Saturday November 26, has been scuppered by the adverse weather forecast.

The popular festive gentleman was due to arrive by lifeboat, ahead of a lively 'blue light' procession into the town centre where an afternoon of entertainment was planned.

Santa will still be making an appearance, but only at 5pm when he joins town mayor, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, for the switch-on of the town's Christmas tree in the grounds of St Mary's Church.

A sdtatement on behalf of the organisers said: "Unfortunately, the worsening weather forecast has meant that Tenby’s Christmas Festivities committee, Tenby RNLI, Tenby firefighters, and Tenby Coastguard have had to reluctantly cancel the planned entertainment and lights switch on tomorrow (Saturday November 26).

"This does not mean that the seaside town has cancelled Christmas however, with most of the planned entertainment scheduled to take place in the Square moved to the De Valence Pavilion, beginning at 2 pm.

"Sadly, this means that the lantern-making workshop has had to be cancelled but there will still be plenty of festive fun to be had.

"Mayor of Tenby, Cllr. Mrs Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, will meet Father Christmas to turn on the lights on the town Christmas tree in the grounds of St Mary’s Church at 5 pm which will be live-streamed to the big screens at the De Valence.

"Following the switching on of the lights, the Mayor and Father Christmas will be transported to the De Valence where Father Christmas will be greeting children in his grotto from 5.30 pm.

"While the entertainment in the De Valence will be free, there will be a small charge to visit Father Christmas in his grotto."

