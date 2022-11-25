Two roads have been closed to traffic following a road collision in Hakin, Milford Haven, earlier this morning.
Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that Picton Street and Glebelands are both currently closed to all vehicles following an accident which occured at around 7am this morning (Friday).
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.
