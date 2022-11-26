A 30-year-old Neyland man drove at 90mph on a dual carriageway, magistrates have been told.

Christopher Austin of Neyland Vale was ordered to pay a total of £290 by the court in Llanelli last Tuesday, November 22, for breaking the 70mph speed limit on the A48 at Pensarn, Carmarthen.

His speed in a Ford Focus was recorded by laser on May 18.

Austin, who pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure, was fined £166 with £90 costs and a £34 surcharge. He must pay the total by December 20.

He also had three penalty points endorsed on his driving record.

