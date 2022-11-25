Watching Wales midfielder Joe Allen make his World Cup debut in Qatar this morning saw the years rolling back for one of the first people to spot his early talent in Pembrokeshire.

Joe was a diminutive football-crazy eight-year-old when he first played for Tenby AFC.

And Angela Nicholls, who has coached scores of teams in over 40 years association with Pembrokeshire soccer, recalled: “Even at a very young age, he was very skilful and tenacious.

Joe Allen (far right) was the youngest player in the Tenby Under 10s side. (Image: Tenby AFC)

“Joe is a living example of how anyone can achieve their dream. Everyone at Tenby is very proud of him and he is a real inspiration to the players."

Narberth native Joe, now 32, currently plays for Swansea City – the club which scouted him as a 10-year-old.

Joe, in the blue coat, was a tenacious member of the team. (Image: Tenby AFC)

A question mark hung over his fitness on arrival in Qatar with the Wales World Cup squad because of the hamstring injury that had previously sidelilned him for more than two months.

He missed Wales’ World Cup opener against the USA last Tuesday, but then went into full training ahead of today’s nail-biting clash with Iran, where he came on in the 77th minute.

ITV Wales presenter Hannah Thomas meets Tenby AFC players live to send a good luck message to Wales and Joe Allen. (Image: Tenby AFC)

Angela and Tenby AFC boys and girls were live on ITV Wales last Friday evening to wish Joe and his team-mates good luck for the tournament and Angela spoke of Joe’s early days with the club, where his brother Harry and sister Kate also played.

She told the Western Telegraph: “Joe played in a team a year up and was one of the standout players in a very good squad.

“Even at a very young age he was very skilful and tenacious- but was a team player, which is unusual for someone so young. Other sides were wary about playing us!

MORE NEWS

“It was while playing for Tenby against Camrose that a Swansea scout, Ray Evans, saw Joe and recommended him for a trial with Swansea.

“Joe signed for Swansea when he was 10.

"He could no longer play for Tenby but still played for the Pembrokeshire Schools sides at under 11 - playing for two years - and under 12.

“While at Swansea he can back several times for our county schools presentations at Heatherton.”

Angela Nicholls is pictured with Joe in 2017 when she received her FAW Lifetime Achievement award. (Image: Angela Nicholls)

Angela, who is also the headteacher of St Teilo’s School in Tenby, bumped into Joe and relived old memories when she received her FAW Trust Lifetime Achievement Award at Cardiff City Stadiium IN 2017.

She said: “Joe is a living example of how anyone can achieve their dream. Everyone at Tenby is very proud of him and he is a real inspiration to the players knowing that he started off playing for Tenby, as they do, and now is playing for Wales in a World Cup.”