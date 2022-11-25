A man who a judge said had such ‘entrenched’ paedophilia that he was ‘doing everything he can to enable it’ has been sent to jail for offences committed just five days after finishing a previous prison sentence.

Anthony Coombes, previously of Colley Court, Monkton and now of no fixed abode, was released from prison on licence on October 13 this year.

However, within five days of that he had breached the terms of his sexual harm prevention order.

The judge heard that Coombes was convicted in October last year of engaging in sexual communication with a child and possessing sexual images.

Coombes had been caught by a paedophile hunter group after chatting to two decoy accounts he believed were held by young girls.

He had posted asking ‘really young’ children to ‘hit me up, I’m into that stuff.’ He was also found in possession of two category C images.

He was given a suspended prison sentence and made the subject of a ten-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

Earlier this year he was sentenced to eight months in prison for breaching the SHPO, with ten months of his suspended sentence activated consecutively.

On that occasion he was in possession of an internet enabled device on which he had deleted his internet history, installed a phone cleaner and set up an email account in a different name.

The SHPO prohibited him from deleting his browsing history and setting up email accounts in a name other than his own.

On October 13 this year Coombes was released from prison on licence. As he was of no fixed abode, he was required to report to a police station every seven days. He reported on October 20 but failed to do so a week later.

READ MORE:

He was contacted by the station which asked him to attend. When he did the officer asked him about internet enabled devices, which he had to report to police as part of the SHPO. He said that he had one mobile phone.

However, when his bag was searched a second phone, its box and SIM card were found. On the phone was a message to a family member saying, ‘new number, don’t tell anyone’.

In police interview he had said that he was unaware of the reporting requirement, that he had bought the new phone to play video games and that he had not deleted anything from it.

He said that he had forgotten to tell police about the phone and maintained he was not aware that he had to report to a police station on a weekly basis.

In mitigation it was said that he had pleaded guilty to both breaches at the earliest possible opportunity, he had not deleted his browsing history and that there was no suggestion that he had been speaking to children.

“You were released in October on licence,” said Judge His Honour Paul Thomas KC. “Yet five days after that you failed to attend the police station as required and bought a mobile phone.

"It is clear from your messages that you knew you shouldn’t have had that phone in your possession.

“Your record for a 23-year-old is a disturbing one.

“The only conclusion I can come to is your paedophilia is so entrenched that you are doing everything that you can to enable it.”

Judge Thomas handed down 22 months in prison for breaching the SHPO with 16 months, to run concurrently, for breaching the notification order.

He said that Coombes would serve half of that before being released.