MANY people know that the Tudor monarchy technically began in Wales, with the birth of Henry VII at Pembroke Castle.

But many may not know that the county was part of another piece of royal history when a future queen was named marquis of Pembroke – a hereditary peerage title no other woman had ever previously received.

Anne Boleyn was granted the title of marquis of Pembroke in 1532

In 1532, Anne Boleyn, who a year later would become the second wife of King Henry VIII, was bestowed the title of marquis of Pembroke – a title that is equal to that of earl of Pembroke, previously held by his great uncle Jasper Tudor. Following Jasper’s 1495 death, there had not been a title such as earl/marquis of Pembroke until Anne.

This title ensured that - at the time – Anne was the most prestigious non-royal woman in the realm.

But how did this come to be and what did the title involve? Here we take a look at Anne Boleyn as marquis of Pembroke.

Anne was made marquis of Pembroke at Windsor Castle on the morning of September 1, 1532. The ceremony – according to onthetudortrail.com was a lavish affair that was witnessed by many members of nobility. Some of those in attendance included her father Thomas Boleyn and uncle Thomas Howard, Henry’s brother-in-law Charles Brandon, Archbishop of York Edward Lee, Bishop of London John Stokes and Bishop of Winchester Stephen Gardiner, as well as French ambassador La Pommeraye.

King Henry VIII

An extract from Eric Ives’ book The Life and Death of Anne Boleyn said of the event: “There, her hair about shoulders and her ermine-trimmed crimson velvet hardly visible under the jewels, Anne was conducted into the king’s presence by Garter King-at-Arms, with the countesses of Rutland and Derby, and her cousin Mary Howard, the Duke of Richmond’s prospective wife, carrying the crimson velvet mantle and gold coronet of a marquis.

MORE NEWS:

“Henry was flanked by the dukes of Norfolk and Suffolk and surrounded by the court, with the officers at arms in their tabards and La Pommeraye as a guest of honour. Anne kneeled to the king, while Stephen Gardiner read out a patent conferring on her in her own right and on her offspring the title of marquis of Pembroke.

“Henry placed on her the mantle and coronet and handed her the patent of nobility, plus another granting lands worth 1000 pounds a year.”

The Bishop of Winchester read the patent of creation.

After thanking the king, Anne withdrew and the monarch went on to St George’s Chapel for mass before swearing to the terms of the Treaty of Mutual Aid between England and France with Francis I’s ambassador.

The service was ended with a Te Deum and then a large banquet at the castle.

It is believed that Henry VIII gave the title to his future wife as a way of increasing her social standing so that their marriage a year later might be better received. It is also believed that it was a gift to her for being patient in waiting out his long divorce from first wife Catherine of Aragon.

Jasper Tudor held the peerage in Pembroke prior to Anne Boleyn

Part of the title meant that Anne was granted a number of lands and properties. She already had two manors in Middlesex that were given to her earlier that year but the new title added five manors in Wales, a manor in Sussex and five in Hertfordshire.

The title was also to be hereditary, with it stated to be passed down to her male heirs – whether legitimate or illegitimate.

The title would not last for long however, as the king would marry Anne in 1533 and she would be dead in 1536 after being executed for treason.

With only daughter Elizabeth – later Queen Elizabeth I – as an heir, the title was made extinct following her arrest and execution for treason.