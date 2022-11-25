A father lost his life after entering the water at Pembroke Dock in the early hours of the morning, an inquest has heard.

Daniel Wayne Thomson, 29, grew up in Gloucester. He was described as having a loving, caring nature and as a loving father.

The inquest heard that he had lost contact with his family for a period of time but around two years ago had rekindled his relationship with his mother.

She noticed a change in him, and he told her that he was suffering from epilepsy.

Coroner’s officer PC James Lang told the hearing that at around midnight of March 18 this year Mr Thomson called his girlfriend to say that he was going back to his home address to get medication and would return the following Monday. During their conversation he said that he was stuck in Chepstow.

She said that there was nothing in his demeanour to suggest that he would hurt himself.

The inquest heard that in the early hours of the next morning Mr Thomson was seen on CCTV camera speaking to a security guard at gate one near Martello Towers. He was then seen walking away.

READ MORE

A while later a member of the public who was out walking saw a person in distress in the water off Front Street. He did not have a phone and tried to wake residents of Front Street in order to dial 999.

He was not able to and made his way to the security office. By this time, it had been between five or ten minutes since he had seen the man in the water.

He then saw him start to swim out towards the Haven instead of towards the shore before going under.

Crew on a nearby tugboat heard a report of a person in the water via their VHF radio. They made their way to Front Street where a man on shore with crutches was waving and pointing.

When they reached Mr Thomson, they pulled him onto their boat. He was wearing jeans but had no shoes on. In his bag were documents and medication for epilepsy.

CPR was carried out and Mr Thomson was then airlifted to Morriston Hospital. However, despite the best efforts of medical staff he died at 7.10pm that day.

A post-mortem gave the cause of death as consistent with drowning and stated that there were no significant toxicological findings.

Mr Thompson’s mother, who was present at the inquest, said that there had been no previous incidents of her son trying to hurt himself.

She said that his epilepsy had got really bad towards the end of his life with regular seizures or fits. She did not believe that he was taking his medication.

Pembrokeshire Coroner Paul Bennett said that the circumstances of Mr Thomson entering the water were ‘somewhat unclear’.

“In the lead up to events Daniel was having fits and not taking medicine as regularly as he could have. I am aware that failure to take medication can lead to disorientation, fits and seizures,” he said.

“It is entirely possible that at the time he came into the water he was suffering from the effects of the epilepsy. In so doing he found himself in the water in a situation he could not control.”

Mr Bennett returned a conclusion of accidental death and extended his condolences to Mr Thompson’s mother.