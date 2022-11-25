TWO men accused of drug dealing appeared in Swansea Crown Court on Thursday, November 24.

David Meyler and Patrick Byrne were due to appear before the court at 10am to answer to charges set relating to drug possession and intent to supply.

Meyler, 42, of William Terrace, Cardigan, appeared at 10am where he was asked to enter pleas on three charges.

He pleaded not guilty to count one, a charge of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply which related to him allegedly being caught in possession of a quantity of diamorphine – a derivative of heroin – on October 16, 2021.

He admitted a charge of possession of a class A drug relating to the above details and also admitted a charge of possession of cannabis, a class B drug.

Prosecutor Ms Cutter said that the prosecution did not accept the pleas and would be pursuing count one.

The case was adjourned and Meyler is due to face trial on March 29. He was remanded on bail until that date.

Byrne, 49, of Maes y Deri, Cardigan, had not arrived at the court on time - which was blamed on his mother's slow driving - and his case was pushed back to the afternoon, where he pleaded guilty to a count of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply in relation to the diamorphine on the same date.

He was granted bail until his sentencing which is due to take place after Meyler’s March 29 trial at Swansea Crown Court.