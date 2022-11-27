A retired Customs and Excise officer incurred fatal head injuries after falling from height while doing DIY at home, an inquest has heard.

Kenneth Gillam worked in Customs and Excise at both Fishguard and Milford Haven, as well as the Pembroke Dock tax and VAT office before retiring in the year 2000.

Coroner’s officer PC James Lang told the inquest on Thursday, November 24, that Mr Gillam enjoyed DIY and watching football after his retirement.

The 79-year-old had three children and five grandchildren. He had no mobility issues and was in remission from bowel cancer.

On July 16 this year Mr Gillam was doing DIY on the side of his Milford Haven home, preparing it for painting. He was standing on a homemade wooden trellis which gave way, causing him to fall.

Mr Gillam fell ten feet, landing on his face and losing consciousness.

MORE NEWS:

Joe Allen's first Tenby coach remembers 'tenacious' youngster

Weather scuppers Santa's blue light parade into Tenby

He was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where a CT scan showed facial fractures and brain injury.

The inquest heard that he had a poor prognosis and Mr Gillam’s family decided that care should be withdrawn.

A medical report gave the cause of death as devastating brain injury, complex facial fracture and trauma.

Coroner Paul Bennett said: “Sadly this is not an unfamiliar situation, when someone is undertaking routine DIY round their house who has then fallen.

“Inevitably, the consequences of such a fall lead to injuries of some nature. In this case a fatal injury occurred.”

He recorded a conclusion of accidental death and extended his condolences to Mr Gillam’s family.

Why do newspapers cover inquests and how do they work?