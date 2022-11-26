FOOTBALL fever has hit with the World Cup and Wales' first appearance in 64 years.

The World Cup also has a special meaning for Pembrokeshire as Narberth native Joe Allen returned to the Welsh squad following injury, making his debut World Cup appearance in Friday's 2-0 defeat against Iran.

Football is one of the biggest sports in the world and Pembrokeshire is full of teams for all ages and abilities.

Here we take a look back through our archive for old footballing pictures showing the talent of our youth and senior squads over the decades.

West Dragons in 2013

Camrose U8s in 2014 with Matt LeTissier after winning then ESF football festival

Haverfordwest Men's Institute Football Club 1906. Picture: Pembrokeshire Local Studies collection

MORE NEWS:

Fishguard Girls U12s after winning the 2015/16 league. Picture: Johnny Morris

The Peacock football team

Milford Haven Grammar School team 1959-60

Do you have any old photos you would like us to share? Join our nostalgia group by searching Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.