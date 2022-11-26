FOOTBALL fever has hit with the World Cup and Wales' first appearance in 64 years.

The World Cup also has a special meaning for Pembrokeshire as Narberth native Joe Allen returned to the Welsh squad following injury, making his debut World Cup appearance in Friday's 2-0 defeat against Iran.

Football is one of the biggest sports in the world and Pembrokeshire is full of teams for all ages and abilities.

Here we take a look back through our archive for old footballing pictures showing the talent of our youth and senior squads over the decades.

Western Telegraph: West Dragons in 2013West Dragons in 2013

Western Telegraph: Camrose U8s in 2014 with Matt LeTissier after winning then ESF football festivalCamrose U8s in 2014 with Matt LeTissier after winning then ESF football festival

Western Telegraph: Haverfordwest Men's Institute Football Club 1906. Picture: Pembrokeshire Local Studies collectionHaverfordwest Men's Institute Football Club 1906. Picture: Pembrokeshire Local Studies collection

Western Telegraph: Fishguard Girls U12s after winning the 2015/16 league. Picture: Johnny MorrisFishguard Girls U12s after winning the 2015/16 league. Picture: Johnny Morris

Western Telegraph: The Peacock football teamThe Peacock football team

Western Telegraph: Milford Haven Grammar School team 1959-60Milford Haven Grammar School team 1959-60

