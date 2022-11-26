FOOTBALL fever has hit with the World Cup and Wales' first appearance in 64 years.
The World Cup also has a special meaning for Pembrokeshire as Narberth native Joe Allen returned to the Welsh squad following injury, making his debut World Cup appearance in Friday's 2-0 defeat against Iran.
Football is one of the biggest sports in the world and Pembrokeshire is full of teams for all ages and abilities.
Here we take a look back through our archive for old footballing pictures showing the talent of our youth and senior squads over the decades.
Do you have any old photos you would like us to share? Join our nostalgia group by searching Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.
