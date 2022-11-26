OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members are out and about daily capturing amazing pictures from across Pembrokeshire.

Whether it's animals, scenes, events, landmarks or even the weather, they have their cameras and phones on hand to capture the moment and the beauty of the county.

We set our members a theme each week and have been focusing on colours recently. This week, the theme is the colour grey.

Here are some of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Grey skies over Llawhaden Castle. Picture: Fran Harper-GreenGrey skies over Llawhaden Castle. Picture: Fran Harper-Green

Western Telegraph: Grey jet over Milton. Picture: Helena PhotographyGrey jet over Milton. Picture: Helena Photography

Western Telegraph: Grey dog. Picture: Laura HemingwayGrey dog. Picture: Laura Hemingway

Western Telegraph: Grey slate waste from Porthgain Quarry. Picture: John NorthallGrey slate waste from Porthgain Quarry. Picture: John Northall

MORE NEWS:

Western Telegraph: Grey moon. Picture: Sandra EvansGrey moon. Picture: Sandra Evans

Western Telegraph: Grey pigeon. Picture: Sara JoseyGrey pigeon. Picture: Sara Josey

If you would like your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.