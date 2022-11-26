OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members are out and about daily capturing amazing pictures from across Pembrokeshire.

Whether it's animals, scenes, events, landmarks or even the weather, they have their cameras and phones on hand to capture the moment and the beauty of the county.

We set our members a theme each week and have been focusing on colours recently. This week, the theme is the colour grey.

Here are some of our favourites.

Grey skies over Llawhaden Castle. Picture: Fran Harper-Green

Grey jet over Milton. Picture: Helena Photography

Grey dog. Picture: Laura Hemingway

Grey slate waste from Porthgain Quarry. Picture: John Northall

Grey moon. Picture: Sandra Evans

Grey pigeon. Picture: Sara Josey

