DESPITE the result, schools from across Pembrokeshire still cheered on Wales to the bitter end in the national side’s shock loss to Iran.

It’s been a tough day for Wales fans with the Red Dragons falling 2-0 to Iran in their crunch World Cup match this morning, but the kids still had a good time.

Prendergast Primary put on a screen for their years four to eleven while Caer Elen had two screens, one for their years seven to nine and one for their Primary section.

Ysgol Bro Preseli had pupils together in the hall to roar on Wales and at Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi there was very much a bucket hat feel to the support – pupils wearing the red green and yellow hats which have become a hit at the tournament.

Prendergast Primary School years four to eleven were excited to see the game and confident Wales could win (Image: Western Telegraph)

Ysgol Casmael kids were getting very involved in the match, literally sitting on the edge of their seats as Wales battled against Iran.

At Ysgol Bro Preseli there was very much a bucket hat feel as pupils showed their support for Wales (Image: Western Telegraph)

At Prendergast Primary, 380 pupils sat together on a Wales themed day screaming (literally) for the Red Dragons, and after the game pupils went back to class to spend the rest of the day doing Welsh activities.

Pupils at Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi also sported the bucket hat look (Image: Western Telegraph)

Pupils at Ysgol Casmael were on the edge of their seats as Wales spurned chance after chance (Image: Western Telegraph)

Caer Elen years 7,8, and 9 made some noise for the Red Dragons! (Image: Western Telegraph)

The teachers at Prendergast were just as noisy, with Mr Ryan Hall, Mrs Kerry Jones, Ms Hannah Marsh and deputy head Mrs Lea Humphreys working hard to support Wales while keeping a beady eye on the kids.

Kids at Prendergast Primary made signs in support of Wales (Image: Western Telegraph)

At Caer Elen Leia Bunge described how everyone had been very excited and very noisy. She also breathed a sigh of relief saying the internet didn’t drop out as the school streamed the match on two big screens.

Despite the result, the kids all seemed to have a great day! (Image: Western Telegraph)

The primary school kids at Caer Elen went crazy for Wales (Image: Western Telegraph)

The Caer Elen primary school children watched the match from a big screen at school (Image: Western Telegraph)

