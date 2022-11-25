DESPITE the result, schools from across Pembrokeshire still cheered on Wales to the bitter end in the national side’s shock loss to Iran.
It’s been a tough day for Wales fans with the Red Dragons falling 2-0 to Iran in their crunch World Cup match this morning, but the kids still had a good time.
Prendergast Primary put on a screen for their years four to eleven while Caer Elen had two screens, one for their years seven to nine and one for their Primary section.
Ysgol Bro Preseli had pupils together in the hall to roar on Wales and at Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi there was very much a bucket hat feel to the support – pupils wearing the red green and yellow hats which have become a hit at the tournament.
Ysgol Casmael kids were getting very involved in the match, literally sitting on the edge of their seats as Wales battled against Iran.
At Prendergast Primary, 380 pupils sat together on a Wales themed day screaming (literally) for the Red Dragons, and after the game pupils went back to class to spend the rest of the day doing Welsh activities.
The teachers at Prendergast were just as noisy, with Mr Ryan Hall, Mrs Kerry Jones, Ms Hannah Marsh and deputy head Mrs Lea Humphreys working hard to support Wales while keeping a beady eye on the kids.
At Caer Elen Leia Bunge described how everyone had been very excited and very noisy. She also breathed a sigh of relief saying the internet didn’t drop out as the school streamed the match on two big screens.
