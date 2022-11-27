Tributes have been paid to a kind, calming family man who died after a tragic fall at a family celebration.

An inquest on Thursday, November 24, heard that Anthony Mark Morris, known as Mark, had been a keen sportsman in his youth playing rugby on a school and county level.

He had travelled the world, spending time in Australia and LA, before returning to St Davids where he met his partner.

Mark was a dedicated family man who had found his perfect job as a chef at RAF Brawdy, allowing him to spend time with his family and do a job he enjoyed.

In 2021 he had turned 50 and had celebrated during a surprise trip to the Cotswolds where family from all over the UK joined him.

"Mark was the rock of our family, and a calming influence on all of us,” said a statement issued by his family after the hearing.

"He was a kind person who had time for everyone he met. He spent so much time doing things for other people.”

In July this year Mark had attended a wedding at Celtic Camping near St Davids, where he planned to stay overnight.

Coroner’s officer PC James Lang said that a member of staff was returning to the staff accommodation in the early hours of the morning of July 17 when he came across Mark on his back at the bottom of a flight of stairs.

When he went to make him comfortable and make sure his airway was clear, he noticed blood and that Mark had stopped breathing.

He called 999 and a colleague came and administered CPR. Paramedics arrived but despite their best efforts were unable to save Mark.

A post-mortem gave the primary cause of death as brain injury due to a traumatic fall and Pembrokeshire Coroner, Paul Bennett, returned a conclusion of accidental death.

Mark’s family said that losing him had left a huge hole in all of their lives and that the wider community had felt his loss.

"The response the family has had from the local community since July has shown what a popular and friendly face he was around St Davids and beyond,” they said in their statement.

“He had so many likeable qualities as a son, brother, father, partner and uncle, and we will always be grateful to have had him in our lives."

