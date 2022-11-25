Wales’ hopes of making the knockout stages of the World Cup have been left hanging by a thread following a 2-0 defeat to Iran on Friday, November 25.

Gareth Bale admitted he was “gutted” by Wales’ last-gasp 2-0 defeat by Iran.

Substitute Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Rezaeian Ramin scored in stoppage time to secure only Iran’s third World Cup victory and one they fully merited at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha.

Robert Page’s players had described this as a must-win game after drawing against the United States, but Wales were second-best throughout and lost goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey to a red card in the closing stages.

Can Wales still qualify for the knockout stage of the World Cup?





If Wales hopes to proceed to the next stage of the World Cup, they will now have to beat England in their final group game on Tuesday to reach the round of 16, something they have not achieved since 1984.

England would also need to beat the USA, and the USA would need to draw with Iran. Wales and Iran would then be on four points but Robert Page's men would have a better goal difference.

If England beat the USA then it would be decided on goal difference if both Wales and the States win their group finales.

If the USA beat England tonight then Wales would need to beat the Three Lions to go above them. The States would be on four points and Iran three ahead of the finale, raising the prospect of goal difference deciding second place.

Gareth Bale became Wales’ most capped men’s player in his own right by winning his 110th cap, overtaking Chris Gunter who was among the substitutes.

The early 1pm start local time meant that the temperature was around 30 degrees Celsius at kick-off, conditions that suited Iran – one place below Wales in the world rankings – more.

Wales made one change from the side that drew 1-1 with the USA in their first match at the World Cup finals for 64 years.

In summary, if Iran and England win their next games, then Wales are out of the World Cup.

When is Wales' next World Cup match?





Wales will play England on Tuesday, November 29 at 7pm. This will be aired on BBC One.