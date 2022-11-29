A tiler who ‘could turn his hand to anything’ lost his life after a fall on the Pembrokeshire Coast Path, an inquest has heard.

Mark Davies, 45, from Carmarthen was a father of two who had his own tiling business for many years.

Coroner’s Officer James Lang told the hearing that Mr Davies had been in an accident in 2010 and was prescribed strong pain medication.

He struggled to control his level of pain which affected his mental health and had to use a wheelchair sometimes which he hated.

On May 25 this year he had arranged to drive to the Pembrokeshire coast with his mother. They had hoped to walk from Lydstep Holiday Park but were told by security guard that they could not access the path from there.

The pair then drove to Manorbier and at around 4pm they walked to the beach. His mother decided to go back, and he told her that he would go for a longer walk and be back in a few of hours.

After a period of time his mother became concerned and started to ask passers by if they had seen Mr Davies.

When he still did not return, she called police and a search was initiated.

At 8.21 the following morning Mr Davies was found 20 metres down from the coast path in a gully.

A post-mortem found that Mr Davies died from multiple injuries.

A toxicology report found traces of codeine in his system which would have been consistent with the medication prescribed for his spinal injuries.

However, the coroner heard, that there was nothing to suggest that drugs played a part in the fall.

Pembrokeshire Coroner, Paul Bennett, recorded a verdict of accidental death saying: “Anthony Mark Davies died on 26 April 2022, having been found on the coast path, from multiple injuries, having appeared to have fallen from a height of around 20 metres.”

He extended his sympathy to Mr Davies’ family and thanked them for attending the hearing.

Why do newspapers cover inquests and how do they work?