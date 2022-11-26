An award-winning photographer from Pembrokeshire has brought national attention to a unique west Wales way of life through her work.
The evocative image of a Carmarthen coracle fisherman by Joann Randles, formerly of Saundersfoot, has just won her the Public Choice award in the Portrait category of the British Photography Awards.
Freelance photographer and filmmaker Joann, 34, spent several long early mornings with the coracle fishermen in her bid to catch the perfect portrait and said it was ‘particularly special‘ to her because of this.
Congratulating Joann, Julie Malcom Rees from the Carmarthen Coracle and Netsmen’s Association : “Your interest, enthusiasm and dedication into learning about our heritage is not only welcomed, but rightfully acknowledged by this award."
Former Greenhill School pupil Joann said she was 'absolutely thrilled' to have won the award.
She said: "I was already delighted to be shortlisted by the judges in three categories, Documentary, Event and Portrait, so to win an award was a real honour.
"I take so much pride with what I do as a photographer - from finding and researching the stories and people I photograph, to planning and capturing the image.
"I also wanted to make sure that the image would be timeless, almost a modern adaptation of those historic black and white film photographs of the fishermen at work."
Earlier this year, Joann won Photographer of the Year in the Welsh Media Awards 2022.
In 2020 she saw the worldwide release of her documentary on Welsh wrestling icon Adrian Street, You May be Pretty But I am Beautiful.
