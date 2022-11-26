Yet more adverse weather is set to batter west Wales today, Saturday November 26.

The Met Office has issued a warning for rain - heavy at times - for areas including Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.

The rain is likely to cause some disruption this afternoon and evening.

What to expect

• Spray and flooding on roads, probably making journey times longer

• Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer • Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.

The band of rain will extend across south and west Wales. (Image: Met Office)The Met Office said: "Rain is expected to develop across south Wales and southwest England during Saturday afternoon, moving slowly east to clear most areas early on Sunday morning.

"Although the most persistent rain is expected over hills, periods of heavy rain are expected almost anywhere.

"15-25 mm is expected quite widely, with some places seeing 40-60 mm of rain, particularly over hills in south Wales and southwest England.

"Strong winds will accompany the rain, with gusts of 45-55 mph over hills and around coasts."

