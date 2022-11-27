A new book published just a week ago by a Ceredigion author has sold out and is already being re- printed.

‘The Faded Glory - The Tivyside Squires and their Mansions’, is about the landed gentry families of the Tivyside area.

It provides an intriguing glimpse into the exploits, foibles and scandals during Victorian times of these country squires who dominated rural life in west Wales right up to the First World War.

According to Beulah-based author Gerwyn Morgan, the lifestyle may not have matched the scale and lavishness depicted in the television series ‘Downton Abbey’, however it was a pampered way of life serviced by a small army of servants that included butlers, housekeepers, cooks, maids, grooms, coachmen and even liveried footmen.

Fifty Tivyside mansions are featured in the book which includes 150 photographs.

The mansions extend from Llwyngwair near Newport, to Alltyrodyn near Capel Dewi, Llandysul.