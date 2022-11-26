CANTORION Aberteifi, a recently-formed local choir, are to perform Handel’s great choral work, Messiah, today, Saturday November 26 at St Mary’s Church, Cardigan, starting at 7.30pm.

The choir, formed in 2021 by conductor Alistair Auld, performed a memorable Mozart Requiem back in April this year to a capacity audience in the beautiful St Mary's Church, and are well-supported by an impressive line-up of talented musicians and singers.

The string accompaniment is led by David Gregory, an experienced violinist who for many years was a member of the CBSO.

Local soloists have been engaged to sing the wonderful solos which are interspersed between the choruses.

They are: Sioned Llewelyn (soprano). Marion Allen & Deborah MacIntye (alto), Gareth Davies (tenor) and Kees Huysmann (bass). Handel's Messiah, composed in the summer of 1741 and premiered 280 years ago in Dublin on April 13, 1742, is undoubtedly one of the great musical masterpieces of all time.

Composed in only 24 days, it is the work of a genius which holds an extraordinary place both among the composer's works and in the history of music.

No other work of its time has seen a continuous sequence of performances from 1742 to the present day.

Part of the enduring appeal of Messiah is not least the huge part played by the chorus, with wonderful high-points such as ‘For unto us a Child is born’, ‘Hallelujah’ , ‘He trusted in God’i, and ‘Worthy is the Lamb that was slain’, all of which engage us in a great narrative, and weaves seamlessly through the work, revealing the bible’s foretelling of Christ’s coming, his birth, life and, ultimately, his death.

It’s a story which continues to enthrall us, especially when enhanced by Handel’s evocative and inspirational music.

“The sheer scale of Messiah and the colossal impact of the music has enthralled audiences for over a quarter of a Millennia and the continues to do so to this day,” said Alistair Auld.

“This concert promises to be a most uplifting experience for performers and audience alike!”

Entry to the concert is by programme, £10, available from at the door For pre-booking and further information, call 07981 399482.