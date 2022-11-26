A Pembroke Dock man has appeared before magistrates charged with dragging his partner by the hair and repeatedly punching her to the mouth.

As a result of the alleged attack, the woman sustained a black eye and a chip to one of her teeth.

Rhys Mann, 28, of Kavanagh Court, Pembroke Dock denies that the assault took place and this week pleaded not guilty to the charge of assault causing actual bodily harm.

The Crown Prosecution informed Haverfordwest magistrates that on the evening of July 9, Mann became 'excessively drunk'.

"He assaulted his partner by pulling her hair and dragging her around the house at which point the woman blacked out momentarily," said Crown Proseuctor Nia James.

"He then punched her repeatedly to the mouth and kicked her off the ground."

Ms James alleges that as a result of the attack, bruising was caused to the woman's eye and one of her teeth was chipped.

Mann's solicitor, Ms Rachel Tucker, confirmed that her client disputes that the assault took place and that he caused injuries to his partner.

After listening to the Crown's case, magistrates agreed to hear the trial and not send it to the Crown Court.

The two-hour trial will now take place at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on January 18. Mann was released on unconditional bail.