Present lists, advent calendars, Christmas parties...there's already so many things for families to keep track of during the festive season.

But one tradition that's become particularly popular in the past 10 years is Elf on the Shelf.

On December 1, the elves arrive to keep an eye on your children and they fly back to the North Pole each night to report back to Santa on how well-behaved they have been.

But somehow the elves end up in a different pose and place each night for the kids to discover the next morning.

Every year we love seeing your creative pictures of where your little ones have found their Elf on the Shelf each morning.

But we also know there's plenty of parents who have found Elf on the Shelf turns into a bit of a nightmare when you're just about to doze off during December evenings and then suddenly wake up remembering you haven't moved the Elf for the next morning!

For those that are in the latter camp, well-known parenting author Daisy Upton has come to the rescue.

Her 'genius' tip has been watched by more than 100,000 people on her Instagram page FiveMinuteMum.

The post adds: "A way to make the elf easier and to sneak some reading into the magic? Oh yes, it can be done!"

The blogger adds she 'hated' the thought of the elf making mischief and mess so instead their family elf moves around the house each day and brings a letter, word, sentence or joke.

Many followers commented the best part of the advice was if you don't already have an elf, you don't need to get one.

Daisy adds in her blog: "You can use any soft toy, or one of those advent calendars with the pockets, or nothing at all. It’s totally up to you."

Then grab a paper, pen and scissors and write the words ‘Father Christmas is coming’ as individual letters, and the word TONIGHT as a full word.

‘Father Christmas is coming’ is 23 letters and ‘tonight’ is 24 - They are your advent letters.

The blog adds: "Write a letter to the kids to explain on day one.

"The kids get a new one every day. Each day they get a new letter from their elf or teddy or in their calendar or just hidden around the house.

"Each night give the elf a new letter. Move it if you can be bothered.

"On Christmas Eve it will spell out the sentence and watch them lose their tiny minds with excitement!"

There's also the option for older children to jumble the letters up and solve as an anagram on Christmas Eve.

One comment added: "I love your idea and use it every year, so I actually enjoy the whole event too rather than curse it daily!"