The long-awaited return of Pembroke Castle’s popular three-day Christmas market has taken a blow from the stormy weather.

After a two-year break, the market was officially opened yesterday, Friday November 25, by the mayor of Pembroke, Councillor Dennis Evans, ahead of the arrival of Santa who abseiled down the Castle keep.

Having battled against the elements to set up the market - which features 80 stalls in a marquee and around the castle grounds - the decision has been taken to close it today, Saturday, because of the forecast high winds.

But all being well, the market will be back in business once again tomorrow, Sunday November 27, with the bonus of longer opening hours.

Pembroke Castle posted on Facebook: “Sorry everyone, we’re not going to be able to open today. The strength of the wind between 11am and 6pm tonight along with some very heavy rain has put us on hold until tomorrow.

"The weather tomorrow is good. We’re going to extend tomorrow opening at 9am, closing at 6pm.

"Santas Grotto will open at 9:30 and close at 5pm.”

